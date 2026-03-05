Mizuho Raises Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Price Target to $28.00

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRMB. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Primo Brands to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 472,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 150.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 0.90%.Primo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

