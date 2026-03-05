Mizuho Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm set a $22.00 price objective on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $29,071.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,049.65. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,284 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $73,077.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 300,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,883.10. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,038 shares of company stock valued at $416,841. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lyft by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,724,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 233,179 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lyft by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 274,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

