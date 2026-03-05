Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.52.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
