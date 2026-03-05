Milton Ault III Buys 5,000 Shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 497,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,822.20. This represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.27.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the third quarter worth $198,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

