MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

MFA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 108,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.57. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

