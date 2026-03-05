Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Holdings Cut by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,435.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,285.59 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,372.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

