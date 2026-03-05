Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,114,122 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 29th total of 32,456,385 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,487,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,487,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. The trade was a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,927 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,254 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $132,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,806,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,734,628,000 after purchasing an additional 878,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,558,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,112,735,000 after buying an additional 310,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,553,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,788,429,000 after buying an additional 823,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Signed a multiyear AI content‑licensing deal with News Corp that supplies paid training and retrieval content — supports AI product quality and reduces some training‑data/legal risk. Read More.

Signed a multiyear AI content‑licensing deal with News Corp that supplies paid training and retrieval content — supports AI product quality and reduces some training‑data/legal risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Announced creation of new applied AI engineering teams and a Superintelligence partnership to speed model development — signals continued R&D investment that can accelerate AI features tied to ad and commerce monetization. Read More.

Announced creation of new applied AI engineering teams and a Superintelligence partnership to speed model development — signals continued R&D investment that can accelerate AI features tied to ad and commerce monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage activity is mixed but includes upgrades/positive notes (e.g., Erste upgrade to Buy) and coverage pointing to strong AI monetization potential, which supports medium‑term upside. Read More.

Brokerage activity is mixed but includes upgrades/positive notes (e.g., Erste upgrade to Buy) and coverage pointing to strong AI monetization potential, which supports medium‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Meta will allow rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp in Europe for a fee for 12 months to head off an EU antitrust temporary order — this reduces immediate regulatory enforcement risk but may limit WhatsApp exclusivity and change long‑term monetization/control dynamics. Read More.

Meta will allow rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp in Europe for a fee for 12 months to head off an EU antitrust temporary order — this reduces immediate regulatory enforcement risk but may limit WhatsApp exclusivity and change long‑term monetization/control dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference and valuation commentaries provide analyst color but are not a near‑term catalyst. Read More.

Company presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference and valuation commentaries provide analyst color but are not a near‑term catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Indonesia issued a “stern warning” over disinformation and gambling content and urged greater algorithm transparency — adds regulatory/compliance risk in a large market. Read More.

Indonesia issued a “stern warning” over disinformation and gambling content and urged greater algorithm transparency — adds regulatory/compliance risk in a large market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Facebook experienced outages for thousands of U.S. users this week — a reminder of operational risk that can transiently suppress engagement and ad impressions. Read More.

Facebook experienced outages for thousands of U.S. users this week — a reminder of operational risk that can transiently suppress engagement and ad impressions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling disclosed: CFO Susan Li sold ~56,571 shares (~$36.5M) and COO Javier Olivan recently sold stock in multiple transactions — filings can create short‑term selling pressure and negative headlines even if part of planned programs. Read More. Read More.

Large insider selling disclosed: CFO Susan Li sold ~56,571 shares (~$36.5M) and COO Javier Olivan recently sold stock in multiple transactions — filings can create short‑term selling pressure and negative headlines even if part of planned programs. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta scaled back its second‑generation Olympus AI accelerator program highlight execution risk in custom silicon and may increase reliance on external GPU suppliers, with cost and partner implications. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $872.00 price objective (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.90 on Thursday, reaching $658.83. 4,426,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,279,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $655.49 and its 200-day moving average is $682.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

