Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET) Announces Earnings Results

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 1,171.23% and a negative net margin of 43.64%.The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter.

RJET stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 24,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Air Group stock. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RJET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,248,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 5.37% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mesa Air Group, Inc is a regional airline holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company provides feeder air transportation services under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers in the United States, operating as an affiliate of American Airlines and United Airlines. Mesa Air Group’s operations are conducted through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Mesa Airlines and Mokulele Airlines, which serve domestic markets on a scheduled basis.

Mesa Airlines is the company’s primary regional carrier.

