Medcaw Investments (LON:MCI) Issues Earnings Results

Medcaw Investments (LON:MCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Medcaw Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON MCI traded up GBX 0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.91. Medcaw Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £650,680.80 and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

About Medcaw Investments

Medcaw Investments Plc intends to undertake an acquisition or acquisitions in the life sciences sector focusing on companies developing medical or wellness technologies and therapies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

