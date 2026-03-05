Medcaw Investments (LON:MCI) Issues Earnings Results

Medcaw Investments (LON:MCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Medcaw Investments Stock Performance
Shares of LON MCI traded up GBX 0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.91. Medcaw Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £650,680.80 and a P/E ratio of -3.23.
About Medcaw Investments
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medcaw Investments
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Medcaw Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medcaw Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.