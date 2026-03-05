McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 142.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,517 shares of company stock valued at $23,655,503. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $331.75 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.78. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

More McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.