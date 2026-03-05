Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $445.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

