Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 27,931 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $417,009.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,033,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,781.75. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 6th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,326 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $1,171,556.54.

On Thursday, February 5th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 18,085 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $223,892.30.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 58,604 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $741,340.60.

On Friday, January 30th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 35,482 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $454,524.42.

On Friday, January 9th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 90,089 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,233,318.41.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

