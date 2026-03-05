Matson (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $169,340.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Laura Rascon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.34, for a total transaction of $169,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,782.64. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.24. 250,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $851.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Matson by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 27.9% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

More Matson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Matson reported a quarterly EPS beat (reported $4.60 vs. $3.69 consensus) and a slight revenue beat, which supports near-term earnings expectations and helps justify current multiples. (Earnings were reported Feb. 24; investors should weigh this against other news.)

Third‑party comparison piece examines Matson alongside Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB); useful for sector/peer context but contains no direct new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 3 (large, concentrated insider selling can be read as a negative signal or simply personal liquidity): EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 13,000 shares (~$2.15M) at ~$165.46 (SEC filing: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003127/xslF345X05/doc4.xml), EVP Vic S. Angoco Jr. sold 6,189 shares at ~$165.31 (SEC: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003133/xslF345X05/doc4.xml), SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 5,225 shares at ~$165.32 (SEC: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003135/xslF345X05/doc4.xml), plus additional sales by Kevin L. Stuck, Kuuhaku T. Park, Laura L. Rascon, Leonard P. Isotoff (see filings below). Investors often interpret clustered insider selling as increased supply pressure or a signal to reduce exposure; however, consider size relative to holdings and whether sales are part of pre-set plans. Filings: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003128/xslF345X05/doc4.xml http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003130/xslF345X05/doc4.xml http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003132/xslF345X05/doc4.xml http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/3453/000122520826003134/xslF345X05/doc4.xml

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

See Also

