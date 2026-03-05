Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.58% of Mastercraft Boat worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,697,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,316.52. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 26,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $622,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,611,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,865,009.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,367 and sold 87,841 shares valued at $2,069,264. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.