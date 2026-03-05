MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.4950, with a volume of 1276770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MasterBrand from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.54.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $644.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterBrand

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.