MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,082,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of MasterBrand worth $119,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MasterBrand by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBC. Weiss Ratings lowered MasterBrand from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

