MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNKD. Weiss Ratings cut MannKind from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get MannKind alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a P/E ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 0.83. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 1.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 65,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $395,482.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,504,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,799.92. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $297,547.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 985,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.31. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,926 shares of company stock valued at $945,726. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,297,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $23,956,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MannKind by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,623,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MannKind by 146.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,194,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after buying an additional 3,088,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MannKind by 316.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,467,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 2,634,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug‐delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small‐molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid‐acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

Afrezza received U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.