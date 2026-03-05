Mann Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.79 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Mann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 81,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 7.7% of Mann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $97.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

