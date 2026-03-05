Mann Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Mann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,388,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,856,000 after acquiring an additional 668,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

