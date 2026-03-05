Mann Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Mann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Mann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $70.86 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

