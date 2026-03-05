MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,917,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $599.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $725.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion and a PE ratio of -78.93.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

