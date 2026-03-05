MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,917,000.
SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.
In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas says memory pricing continues to surge — a renewed expectation of firm NAND prices supports Sandisk’s revenue and margin outlook from tight supply/demand dynamics. Micron, Sandisk in spotlight as BNP sees memory pricing continuing to surge
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade argues SNDK could reach $1,000 by 2027 based on EPS revisions — this type of bullish research can drive momentum buying and lift analyst-driven price targets. Sandisk: I See A Path To $1000 Based On 2027 EPS Forecasts (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion on Zacks’ list of 5 growth stocks to buy highlights continued bullish earnings expectations and institutional interest that can support further upside. 5 Growth Stocks to Buy in March Despite Global Economic Turbulence
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks technical note points to a “high tight flag” consolidation — a bullish chart pattern that may attract momentum traders if confirmed. Taser 2.0? Sandisk Builds Back-to-Back High Tight Flags
- Positive Sentiment: Morningstar/Fool-style coverage notes SNDK’s strong February performance driven by NAND tightness — supports the narrative of durable near-term revenue gains. Why Sandisk Stock Gained 10% in February
- Neutral Sentiment: SNDK presented at Morgan Stanley TMT conference — management commentary and guidance in the transcript will be important for confirming demand trends but contains no new headline guidance yet. Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro pieces asking if the rally can continue offer balanced views — useful for assessing risk/reward but not new company-specific catalysts. SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Citron Research warns the “hype could vanish in a single earnings call,” flagging cyclical NAND exposure and the risk of a sharp re-rating if guidance disappoints. Sandisk Stock Hype Could ‘Vanish in a Single Earnings Call’ According to Citron Research. Is It Time to Ditch SNDK Here?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and a broader risk-off in chip stocks pushed SNDK lower in recent sessions as oil/energy moves and Korea selloffs weigh on sentiment. Memory Chip Stocks Micron (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) Plunge as Geopolitical Tensions Spike
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis points to risk-off selling, short-seller campaigns and secondary-share activity (former-parent selling) creating overhang and downside risk despite strong fundamentals. SanDisk slides as chip stocks fall with global risk-off sentiment, lingering memory-cycle worries
NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $599.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $725.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion and a PE ratio of -78.93.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
