Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MGA stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.