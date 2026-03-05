Lunt Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 228.7% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

