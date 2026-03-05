Lunt Capital Management Inc. Takes $799,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $405.94 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.32 and a 200 day moving average of $422.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

