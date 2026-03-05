Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.89.

Astera Labs Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.88. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,863,615.59. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $1,174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 128,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,027.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 216,792 shares of company stock worth $26,777,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $226,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

