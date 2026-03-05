Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 161,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 137,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

