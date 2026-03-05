Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $647.23 and last traded at $654.72. Approximately 1,707,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,945,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $664.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

