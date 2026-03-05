Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Trading Down 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,107,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,406,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. TD Securities raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $7.75 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAR. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

