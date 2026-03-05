Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$98.65 and last traded at C$94.41, with a volume of 67512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$88.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Drolc sold 427 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$37,576.00. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

