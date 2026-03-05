Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Prime Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst T. Pardo-Garcia anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

PRME opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.56. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,749 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

