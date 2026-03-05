LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

