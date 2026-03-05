Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 296,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 42,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1538 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

