Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $3,605,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 134,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,631 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $303.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.