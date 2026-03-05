Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TARS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $592,499.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,535.80. This trade represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $495,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 857,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,792,837.41. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

