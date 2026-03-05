Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 300,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,857 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $3,639,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ping Ni sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,570. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.37, for a total transaction of $178,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 650,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,504,994.64. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,352 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.3%

POWL stock opened at $512.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.61. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.46 and a fifty-two week high of $612.50.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

