LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.4167.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,785.60. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $154,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 813,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,408.79. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 976.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

