Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE GS opened at $867.93 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s strategists say equity pullbacks could create buying opportunities, a view that supports client flows, trading volumes and advisory activity if volatility continues. Goldman Sachs Says Equity Pullbacks Could Present Buying Opportunities
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman raised its Q2 Brent forecast by $10 to $76/bbl and warned Brent could reach $100 if Strait of Hormuz disruptions persist — a call that can boost GS’s commodities trading and research revenue and supports trading desk performance. Goldman Sachs raises Q2 Brent oil price forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow signals have pushed the stock higher intraday — a Power Inflow trade alert and subsequent order-flow momentum were cited as driving a sharp short-term lift in GS shares, which can amplify positive moves as algos and traders follow. Goldman Sachs Shares Rise After Key Trading Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s on-record interviews (Bloomberg) reiterate cautious monitoring of Iran developments, AI and private credit — useful context for investors but not a direct earnings trigger. Goldman’s Solomon on Iran, AI and Private Credit
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research modeling of an oil “shock” and its CPI/GDP fallout is raising macro risk awareness; this shapes positioning but is a background factor rather than an immediate GS-specific revenue event. Oil shock math: Goldman models the hit to CPI and GDP
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman executives — including CEO David Solomon and private-credit heads — are warning about “frothiness” in private credit and software concentration risks, flagging potential loss/readjustment risk in that business line. That concern could pressure future fees or mark-to-market outcomes. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon watching for ‘frothiness’ in private credit market
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s top strategist warns market internals are showing elevated correction risk similar to pre-2008 signals; that commentary raises caution among institutional clients and could reduce risk-taking and fee-generating activity if it drives outflows. Goldman’s top strategist warns stocks are flashing the same warning signs as before the 2008 financial crisis
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler has been asked to testify before a House panel in the Epstein probe — a regulatory/legal development that creates headline risk and potential reputational/legal costs. Epstein files: Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler asked to testify to House panel
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.