Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $867.93 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

