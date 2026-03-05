Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 23,263 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.