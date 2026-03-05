Larry Padfield Sells 594 Shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Padfield sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $45,476.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,721.68. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Padfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Larry Padfield sold 1,030 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $84,295.20.

Shares of IOSP opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.24. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.56%.The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innospec by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 51,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innospec from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

