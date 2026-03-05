Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $208.13 and last traded at $214.68. 10,208,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,233,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.99.

Specifically, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Recent analyst coverage implies meaningful upside — the Street-average price target points to roughly +25% potential and several firms have raised targets after Lam's strong results.

Technical momentum: LRCX recently cleared its 50‑day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum buyers.

Operational tie-ups: Lam opened a Boise office to deepen R&D/manufacturing collaboration with Micron, reinforcing its exposure to memory and AI-related capex. That supports medium‑term demand expectations.

Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; the transcript provides incremental color on demand/capex but didn't change formal guidance — useful for modeling but not a catalyst by itself.

Research/market commentary highlights Lam as a top long‑term AI/foundry supplier — supportive for buy‑and‑hold investors but may increase short‑term headline-driven volatility.

Large insider selling this week — including a CFO Form 4 showing a ~50k‑share sale and additional insider sales — is creating headline risk and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure.

Broader memory and storage weakness — driven by overnight KOSPI moves and fears the Middle East conflict could push energy prices higher — pressured semiconductor stocks, amplifying Lam's pullback.

Short‑term underperformance vs. peers and algorithmic/momentum flows can accelerate declines when headlines (insider sales, sector weakness) hit.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

