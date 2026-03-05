Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $119,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 248.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.51%.The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Hovde Group downgraded Lakeland Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price target on Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,550. The trade was a 25.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Toothaker sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $331,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,588.08. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Warsaw, Indiana, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Lakeland Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan offerings spanning commercial real estate, agricultural, mortgage, consumer and small-business lending.

Originally organized in 1893 as Kosciusko County State Bank, the enterprise reorganized as a bank holding company in 1984 to facilitate strategic growth and diversification.

