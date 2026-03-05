Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.71 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%.

Here are the key takeaways from Kura Oncology’s conference call:

Komzifti launched after FDA approval and generated $2.1M in late‑2025 revenue, with rapid uptake: ~84% of private payers established coverage within 90 days, a two‑day average prescription‑to‑payer decision via KuraConnect, and some payers implementing step edits that require Komzifti before a competitor.

Komzifti is listed in the FDA Orange Book with patent protection through , which the company says strengthens the long‑term value of the franchise as it expands into frontline and combination settings. Kura is executing an extensive development plan—pivotal KOMET‑017 (two independently powered frontline trials), multiple combination programs (venetoclax, FLT3 inhibitors), and solid‑tumor efforts including darlifarnib—with multiple data readouts planned in 2026 and a phase‑3 top‑line readout expected in 2028.

Commercial launch and expanded development increased costs: Q4 2025 net loss widened to (vs. $19.2M a year earlier), with higher R&D ($64.4M) and SG&A ($39.1M) contributing to the loss. Kura ended 2025 with $667.2M in cash and short‑term investments and expects collaboration revenue and ~<$180M in anticipated milestones to fund its ziftomenib AML program through the first KOMET‑017 phase‑3 results in 2028.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $715.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian T. Powl sold 6,414 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $54,262.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,506.50. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $60,421.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 145,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,112.82. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $537,176 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

