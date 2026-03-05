Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kone Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Kone Oyj has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $38.29.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 8.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kone Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kone Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

