Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Should You Sell?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 and last traded at GBX 0.35. 31,188,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 101,595,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1 price objective on shares of Kodal Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1.
Kodal Minerals Stock Up 3.0%
Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile
Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.
The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.
