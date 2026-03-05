Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. 312,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 360,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

