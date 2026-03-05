Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 1,471,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,715,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 343,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,472.06. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 442,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,516.77. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,565,555 shares of company stock valued at $42,214,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,097,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,505,000 after purchasing an additional 134,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.