Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $69,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 492.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.4%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $383.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.06 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $348.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.