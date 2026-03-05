Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,520,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 857,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,847,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,358.72. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,954.66. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $5,438,945. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $195.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average is $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.46. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

