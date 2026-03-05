Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,548 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,548 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,382,000 after buying an additional 316,261 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,854,000 after acquiring an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 318,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 162,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISPY opened at $45.59 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.