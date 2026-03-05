Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF $RFV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 362.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,014.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.78 and a 12 month high of $142.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $311.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

